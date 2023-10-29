CAB hits suspected criminals with tax bills for €8.9 million

The Criminal Assets Bureau hit suspected criminals with tax bills for €8.9 million last year – including demands of almost €3 million against suspected drugs dealers.

Detective Chief Superintendent Michael Gubbins, who is the head of CAB, said in the report that it made tax demands of some €8.9 million in 2022. READ MORE: Jailed serial killer Yousef Palani to be segregated from other prisoners as he's 'too dangerous to mix'

“The Bureau contended that the respondent is a key member of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group (OCG), an international OCG involved in the importation and distribution of drugs and firearms,” the report says. headtopics.com

The court case related to a Garda raid on Whelan when he was at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dublin in early 2019. The house, which was valued at up to €800,000, was the first property seized from Daniel Kinahan after it was found to be the proceeds of drug-trafficking.

“The Bureau’s investigation arose following a criminal investigation in 2014. The individuals involved are known associates of an international organised crime group who are suspected to be involved in money laundering activities and the importation and supply of illegal drugs in Ireland,” the report says. headtopics.com

This included extensive cooperation with law enforcement agencies in Northern Ireland, including the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

