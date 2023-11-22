Businessman Greg Kavanagh denies allegations made by his brother

Businessman Greg Kavanagh denies the allegations made against him by his brother Hugh Kavanagh regarding a settlement agreement. Hugh Kavanagh and Simlur Ltd are seeking to re-enter a 2020 action against Greg Kavanagh and various companies. The claims involve attempts to remove Hugh Kavanagh as a director of 19 companies and from his executive role in their property and construction business.





