Business Today: Paddy Power’s redundancy row, EY Ireland’s revenues, and what next for Web Summit?

One worker who has spent most of their career with Paddy Power has branded its redundancy offer “a disgrace”. Photograph: Getty Imagesleaving the chain following betting shop closures say the company is offering redundancy amounting to little more than the legal minimum. Barry O’Halloran has more on the story, reporting that one worker who has spent most of their career with the business has branded the offer “a disgrace”.

following a “relatively rapid” period of growth, according to a report published by radio industry body Radiocentre Ireland.reflects on the State’s plans for dealing with the floods that will become a much more common weather feature because of climate change. He argues that planning for the necessary infrastructure needs to begin today to ensure it is not too late, as it was in the case of Midleton in Co Cork this week.

Read more:

IrishTimes »

Business Today: Housing cash unspent, costs of climate change and Paddy Cosgrave’s ongoing woesThe best news, analysis and comment from The Irish Times business desk Read more ⮕

Web Summit: The leading candidates in the mix to replace Paddy Cosgrave as chief executiveWe look at some of the potential candidates to succeed Paddy Cosgrave, who resigned on Saturday following controversial comments regarding Israel Read more ⮕

Paddy Cosgrave’s undoing exposes Web Summit’s glaring contradictionsCondemning governments on human rights grounds while running event filled with companies that enable serious abuses smacks of hypocrisy Read more ⮕

Diarmaid Ferriter: Paddy Cosgrave’s downfall highlights dangers of constructing arguments on social mediaSweeping generalisations, short-termism, vanity and revisionist historical parallels are destroying our ability to debate rationally Read more ⮕

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding to stand trial over rape chargesIreland and Ulster rugby union players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding are to stand trial over charges of rape the Belfast Magistrates' Court has ruled. Read more ⮕

Departing Paddy Power staff with long service say redundancy amounts to ‘just one year’s pay’Paddy Power workers made redundant say deal fails to recognise their contribution Read more ⮕