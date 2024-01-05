Business Owners Face Challenges in the New Year

Business owners have spent the past three years navigating the far-reaching impacts of the pandemic, only to immediately turn into the headwinds of warehoused tax debt deadline, supply chain issues, and sharply higher labor costs. The minimum wage in Ireland has increased from €11.30 per hour to €12.70 per hour for those aged 20 and over. Statutory sick leave entitlement has also risen from three days to five, along with up to five days paid domestic violence leave.

Additionally, a new auto-enrollment pension scheme will be implemented for workers aged between 23 and 60 earning more than €20,000 per year. PRSI contribution rates will also rise by 0.1 percent in October





