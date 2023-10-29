Bushmills announce the latest event in their Black Bush Stories series (and it’s definitely unique)

They will be partnering up with creative woodworker, Éamonn O’Sullivan, who will host a series of hands-on whiskey and woodcarving workshops in Dublin and Belfast this summer.

Since establishing his company, Hewn in 2014,Éamonn has been on a journey of exploration, creating wooden homeware from fallen Irish trees using self-taught traditional woodcarving techniques. The event, called Black Bush Carved, will be bringing together the worlds of whiskey and woodworking in Dublin on July 23 and 24 at Drury Buildings.Guests will experience a whiskey tasting led by the Bushmills Brand Ambassador, before hearing Éamonn’s story on how he honed his passion and craft to build a career in woodwork.

Attendees will then have the chance to try their hand at woodcarving their own whiskey accessory to take home. Specially created Black Bush drinks will also be served throughout the event. As part of the collaboration, Éamonn has created a limited edition wooden whiskey tumbler, made with many of the same tools used by the Distillery’s coopers to craft the casks that give the whiskey its distinct flavour. headtopics.com

Inspired by the supreme craftsmanship, passion and care that goes into creating Bushmills Irish Whiskey, #BlackBushStories celebrates those who challenge traditional thinking in their fields and live outside the box.

A passion for his craft and a fascination with creation has led Éamonn to carve out his own legacy, fronting a creative revolution in woodcarving. headtopics.com

