Bus 'blows up' and bursts into flames in Dublin city centre

There was chaos in Dublin city centre last night as a bus suddenly 'blew up' and burst into flames. The incident happened before 8pm on the Spencer Bridge on Sheriff Street Upper. A source told Dublin Live that the bus "blew up... in seconds". Footage of the blaze shows a huge cloud of smoke forming as the fire spreads from the front to the back of the bus, Dublin Live reports. Emergency services including Dublin Fire Brigade quickly arrived at the scene

. READ MORE: Firefighter who was married to Traveller awarded €5,000 for station officer's discriminatory comments A Garda spokesperson said: "Dublin Fire Brigade were at the scene of a bus on fire in Sheriff Street yesterday evening, Thursday 2nd November, 2023 at approximately 7.40pm. No persons were injured." The Irish Mirror has contacted Dublin Fire Brigade for comment. Join the Irish Mirror’s breaking news service on WhatsApp. Click this link to receive breaking news and the latest headlines direct to your phone. We also treat our community members to special offers, promotions, and adverts from us and our partners. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. If you’re curious, you can read our Privacy Notice

