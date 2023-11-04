Bus 'blows up' and bursts into flames in Dublin city centre

There was chaos in Dublin city centre last night as a bus suddenly 'blew up' and burst into flames. The incident happened before 8pm on the Spencer Bridge on Sheriff Street Upper. A source told Dublin Live that the bus "blew up... in seconds". Footage of the blaze shows a huge cloud of smoke forming as the fire spreads from the front to the back of the bus, Dublin Live reports. Emergency services including Dublin Fire Brigade quickly arrived at the scene
. READ MORE: Firefighter who was married to Traveller awarded €5,000 for station officer's discriminatory comments A Garda spokesperson said: "Dublin Fire Brigade were at the scene of a bus on fire in Sheriff Street yesterday evening, Thursday 2nd November, 2023 at approximately 7.40pm. No persons were injured." The Irish Mirror has contacted Dublin Fire Brigade for comment. Join the Irish Mirror’s breaking news service on WhatsApp. Click this link to receive breaking news and the latest headlines direct to your phone. We also treat our community members to special offers, promotions, and adverts from us and our partners. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. If you’re curious, you can read our Privacy Notice
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »
RTENEWS: Man jailed for life over murder of friend in DublinA 33-year-old criminal who lured his friend to his death seven years ago and shot him in the back has been sentenced to life in prison at the Central Criminal Court.
Source: rtenews | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »