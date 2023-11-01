'Burrito hack' to dry clothes indoors in five minutes without using tumble dryer

Read more: How much does it cost to run an electric heated clothes airer and is it cheaper than a tumble dryer This involves wrapping your wet clothes in a large towel, just like you would wrap the ingredients of a burrito into a tortilla, as the name suggests.

Then, press on the towel with your knees, which will cause the clothing item to wring out excess wetness which is immediately absorbed into the towel instead."To do the burrito method, we place a newly washed T-shirt down on a towel. Then we start by folding the T-shirt over, like so," said content creator Tor Rydder in his viral YouTube video on the subject.

Folding the top in an almost pleated fashion, he layered folds on top of each other until the T-shirt is fully encased in the towel, making the burrito shape. "The reason we do this is because the towel will absorb all of the water from the burrito. Once we unwrap it, it will be a lot drier," he said.

He said for those who didn't want to kneel or stand on the towel they could also wring out the "burrito". Once you have kneeled or wrung out the excess water, you can unroll the towel and recover the T-shirt.He said: "I do find that this method will easily reduce drying time from overnight to a couple of hours. If you're in a hotter climate, you can probably wear it out and it'll dry on its own.

For those who don't have a few hours to wait, blasting the clothing item with a hair dryer after wringing out the majority of the water with the method will have it dry in about five minutes.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: GAA club devastated by Storm Babet now using pitches as makeshift flood plainSarsfields Hurling Club say it will take a year before they will be able to fully reopen again

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Pregnant woman dies after charging her phone in the bathA pregnant woman has died after using her phone in the bath in France.

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: AIB warns consumers of ‘ghostbokering’ amid uptick in travel fraudCriminals are using sponsored ads and sophisticated websites to defraud people searching for cheap trips

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Irish Data Commissioner to crackdown on Meta with EU-wide banFacebook-parent to be hit with curbs on using personal data for behavioural advertising

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

RTEBUSINESS: Energy regulator was warned about impact of moratoriumsThe energy regulator was warned that some people were using winter moratoriums on power disconnections to 'game' the system and run up large unpaid bills which they had no intention of paying.

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Irish shoppers can get US Black Friday deals thanks to little-known hackWith US prices often coming in cheaper than in Ireland, increasing numbers of shoppers are using a website to get deals they normally wouldn't be able to buy

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕