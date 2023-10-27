Bundee Aki signs contract extension with IRFU to keep him at Connacht until 2025

BUNDEE AKI HAS signed a new IRFU contract that will see him remain with Connacht until the end of the 2024/25 season.

“Playing in Ireland means the world to me and I am delighted to sign a contract extension with the IRFU and Connacht,” Aki, 33, said. “Since moving to Galway nine years ago, Ireland has become a home from home and I am incredibly grateful to my coaches, teammates and supporters for making my family and I so welcome here.

“I believe that there are more great days to come in the green of Connacht and Ireland and I am hugely excited about what the future holds.” The world player of the year nominee signed for Connacht in 2014 after two years with the Chiefs from New Zealand, where he won a Super Rugby title. headtopics.com

The centre won the Pro12 in 2016 with the province. He made his international debut against South Africa in 2017 and has become a mainstay in the Ireland squad since then, winning his most recent cap during Rugby World Cup 2023 where he displayed impressive form.In 2021 he became the fourth player from Connacht to play for the British & Irish Lions. In all, he has represented Connacht 127 times.

IRFU high performance director David Nucifora said: “The IRFU is committing to developing and retaining high quality players and we are delighted that Bundee has agreed this contract extension, coming so soon after a string of impressive displays for Ireland at the Rugby World Cup. headtopics.com

“Bundee is a hugely popular player who has given an enormous amount to both Connacht and Irish rugby over a long period of time and we are all thrilled he has committed to this contract extension.”

Read more:

The42_ie »

Connacht's Bundee Aki signs on for two more seasonsThe 33-year-old centre was Ireland's top performer at the Rugby World Cup and the westerners are delighted to hold onto his services, with IRFU performance director David Nucifora saying: 'The IRFU is committing to developing and retaining high quality... Read more ⮕

Bundee Aki extends Ireland central contract until 2025Centre commits to Ireland and Connacht until midway through the next World Cup cycle when he will be 35 Read more ⮕

Bundee Aki nominated for World Rugby men's player of the year awardAndy Farrell is on the shortlist for coach of the year. Read more ⮕

World Cup star Bundee Aki and Andy Farrell shortlisted for World Rugby awardsConnacht veteran Aki was one of the outstanding performers at France 2023 Read more ⮕

Bundee Aki nominated for World Rugby player of the yearAndy Farrell and Hugo Keenan also on shortlists for World Rugby awards Read more ⮕

World Rugby Player of the Year odds as Bundee Aki among nomineesThe Connacht man played every minute in all five of Ireland's games at the tournament and scored five tries Read more ⮕