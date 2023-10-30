Bundee Aki and four Ireland teammates make World Rugby 'Dream Team'

There are five Irish inclusions in the World Rugby Men's 15s Dream Team of the Year, with Andy Farrell picking up Coach of the Year. Bundee Aki missed out on the 'Best Player' accolade, though.The announcements were made at a glitzy ceremony in Paris, one day on from South Africa defeating New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup final, in the same city.

Despite going back-to-back with World Cup triumphs, the Springboks have a sole representative in the so-called 'Best XV' of the year - lock Eben Etzebeth.While Bundee Aki was expected to make the final Dream Team selection, few would have envisioned five Ireland stars being included in the Best XV.

Rugby World Cup Final: ‘South Africa have the psychological edge’The 2023 Rugby World Cup is on tonight and many believe South Africa have “the psychological edge” that will get them to the finish line Read more ⮕

Poll: Who do you think will win tonight's Rugby World Cup final?The Springboks and All Blacks face off in Paris. Read more ⮕

New Zealand vs South Africa: Rugby World Cup liveMinute-by-minute updates as the only countries to win three world cups square off in the battle for a fourth Read more ⮕

New Zealand v South Africa LIVE Rugby World Cup Final updatesThe sides clash in the Rugby World Cup final at the Stade de France this evening. Read more ⮕

LIVE: New Zealand v South Africa, Rugby World Cup finalWho will be crowned world champions? Join us for live minute-by-minute coverage of the Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final PreviewBrent Pope, Matt Williams, and Paul Wallace joined The Last Word to give their views and predictions for tomorrow night's Rugby World Cup final between New Z... Read more ⮕