Budget for refugees would be ‘better spent on most vulnerable population’, says Ukrainian professor in Dublin

Iryna Mazhak, a medical sociologist from near Kyiv, moved to Ireland with her 13-year-old son in May of this year.

Iryna Mazhak, a medical sociologist from near Kyiv who moved to Ireland in May 2023, believes the Irish Government’s budget for refugees would be “better spent on the most vulnerable population”. “Of course countries supporting Ukrainian refugees never expected so many people would come when the war started,” Ms Mazhak told The Irish Times. “I think Ukrainian refugees have to be integrated after a while and find jobs to be useful for the country.

"I missed my home very much; I missed my bed and my garden, it's difficult to explain. But there was constant shelling"

She and her son briefly returned to Ukraine in April to visit family. “I missed my home very much; I missed my bed and my garden, it’s difficult to explain. But there was constant shelling, so we went to relatives in the west of the country and stayed there while we searched for an apartment in Dublin. Even in the west we could hear air sirens, it’s the worst sound.”

"I'm so grateful I can stay here and be safe with my son while doing useful research on refugees but I pray everything will be finished in Ukraine soon so we can go home." Nataliia Yakymchenko and her husband Oleksii also left Kyiv with their three children as soon as the war broke out in February 2022. They initially went to Slovakia where they volunteered to help other Ukrainians fleeing the country. However, after one month they moved to the Netherlands to join friends working at a school promoting the integration of Ukrainian children into the community.

