Budding musician told he can't play rebel songs receives support

A budding musician who was told by one of the managers of his local bar that he could no longer play rebel songs has been inundated with messages of support – including The Young Wolfe Tones star Derek Warfield. Luke Whitty, from Wexford, was playing a gig in his local bar, The Crown Bar, on Saturday night when the details started to unfold.

During his regular set, Luke said he played rebel songs at the request of crowds attending a 50th birthday party who were drinking in the front bar of The Crown. Around 60 or 70 people were in attendance, said Luke. READ MORE - Fans devastated as 'iconic' Wolfe Tones announce their retirement after 60 years together He told us: “I play there often, if I was playing in town, then that is probably where I would go to play.” But the 28-year-old was left baffled after one of the managers of The Crown Bar phoned him on Monday and told him that he received two complaints from punters about his music and told him he no longer wanted him to play rebel tunes – despite requests from punter

