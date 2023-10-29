Buckingham Palace’s response to Kate Middleton’s plasters is so gas

Some of those things are outfits from Zara. Some more of them are not cheap outfits from Zara. Some of them are somewhere in between cheap outfits from Zara and not cheap outfits from Zara.Here’s a photo of Kate with a plaster on her hand meeting some lads.So, what is the reason behind Kate’s constant wearing of plasters, we hear you cry?

Could she be hiding something? Is there something she isn’t telling us? Are these plasters a cry for help, a signal that she is deeply unhappy in her role, a call for rescue, for safety, for release?Mariah CareyNetflix has just added 12 big movies to its library – from Easy A to Jake Paul’s new documentaryThis uber Irish note in a second-hand copy of Gone Girl will give you a laughShrek fan notices X-rated Easter egg that we all missed as kidsYou can now get an air freshener that smells like...

Kate left 'unrecognisable' after Harry and Meghan bombshells, expert saysIn the days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince William and Kate Middleton carried out a royal engagement - and were seen looking very different Read more ⮕

Kate “apologised” to Meghan for making her cry ahead of weddingMeghan Markle told Oprah that the Duchess of Cambridge apologised for making her cry during the planning process for her wedding to Harry. Read more ⮕

Duchess Kate makes last public appearance before maternity leaveDuchess Kate makes last public appearance before maternity leave Read more ⮕

Kate Middleton wears green for the St Patrick’s Day parade in LondonKate Middleton wears green for the St Patrick's Day parade in London Read more ⮕

Prince William And Kate Meet Beyoncé And Jay-Z At Basketball Game During NY VisitThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Prince William makes a joke about Kate Middleton and she sees the funny sidePrince William makes a joke about Kate Middleton and she sees the funny side Read more ⮕