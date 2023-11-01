‘Brush your teeth!’: mouthpieces trade insults at pro-Palestinian march in London

There have been weekly marches in many British cities since the war between Israel and Hamas started last month. Last Saturday’s in Westminster was the biggest yet. Police say there were 70,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators while organisers insisted there were more than 350,000. Regardless, there was at least one yellow-toothed English fascist.

Suddenly there was a frisson of excitement a couple of hundred metres from the endpoint. Many at the front of the crowd halted at the Cenotaph war memorial near the entrance to Downing Street. They moved towards a handful of far-right counter-protesters who had gathered, seemingly intent on sparking trouble.Israel-Hamas conflict: Air strike on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza leaves 50 dead

Police quickly formed a protective circle around them, as a crowd of mostly Muslim pro-Palestinian marchers began to encircle them. The English nationalists shouted offensive slogans. Some of the Muslim men retorted with “Allahu Akhbar”.

“Oi, you f***ing mug, when’s the last time you brushed your teeth?” screamed the pro-Palestinian muscleman. Almost instantly, the crowd struck up another rhythmic chant: “Brush your teeth, brush your teeth!” Juicy joggers looked bewildered. Then he took another swig of Kronenbourg and led his far-right comrades on to Horse Guards Avenue where they regrouped behind the safety of a crowd barrier opposite the ministry of defence.

As the conflict in the Middle East rages, Britons are also grappling with local microcosms of the dispute’s fervour. British Jews are worried about a rise in anti-Semitism. A handful of Jewish schools in north London were vandalised while at some pro-Palestinian marches, there have been complaints about chants in Arabic calling for war against “Yahud” (the Jews).

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Hamas-Israel war: Palestinian Authority will not resume rule over Gaza when war ends, says ShtayyehPalestinian prime minister says there has to be a ‘genuine peace process’ which links West Bank and Gaza

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Celtic ban Green Brigade fans’ group from attending home matchesMove comes after Palestinian flag display in Champions League

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Police take control of Russia’s Dagestan airport after anti-Israeli protestsVideo footage shows protesters waving Palestinian flags, breaking down glass doors and running through airport

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: VIDEO: Street Style at London Fashion WeekThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Man pleads not guilty to murdering Muslim boy in USA 71-year-old man accused of murdering a Palestinian-American boy in an attack in Illinois, which police have linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, pleaded not guilty today.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: UNRWA chief accuses Israel of 'collective punishment' in GazaPhilippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said an entire population is being de-humanised

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕