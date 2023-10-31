Bruce Springsteen announces Dublin, Belfast, Cork and Kilkenny gigs in May 2024

He’ll play Belfast’s Boucher Road on May 9th, Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park on May 12th, Cork’s Pairc Ui Chaoimh on May 16th and Dublin’s Croke Park on May 19th. It’s part of a 22-date stadium run across Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe that will kick off in Cardiff on May 5th. Tickets for the Irish dates are on sale this Monday, November 6th at 8am.

