Bruce Springsteen announces a string of Irish tour dates

Yes, the legendary musician will play a series of gigs in May 2024 as part of a just-announced 22-show stadium run. Bruce will play at Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park, Cork’s Páirc Uí Caoimh and Dublin’s Croke Park on May 12, 16 and 19 respectively.Tickets are set to go on sale on Monday, November 6 at 8am on

This news comes after the Born in the USA singer had to postpone all of his September 2023 performances as he was treated for peptic ulcer disease.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JOEDOTIE: Bruce Springsteen confirms dates in four Irish cities for 2024Bruce Springsteen confirms dates in four Irish cities for 2024

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: 'The best rock and soul party': Bruce Springsteen announces four Irish gigs for 2024Bruce Springsteen is on the way back to Ireland already! 'The Boss' will play at Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park, Cork’s Páirc Uí Caoimh and Dublin’s Croke P...

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band back to Ireland in 2024 with four showsThe Boss and his legendary band will play Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin in May

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

ENTERTAINMENTIE: Bruce Springsteen announces Dublin, Belfast, Cork and Kilkenny gigs in May 2024He's back sooner than we thought, but it seems like The Boss can't stay away from Ireland for too long.Despite postponing a run of dates in the US this summer...

Source: entertainmentIE | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Bruce Springsteen confirms return to Ireland in 2024The Boss will take his show to Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin next May

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Bruce Springsteen announces four gigs in Ireland next yearTickets will go on sale next Monday for the concerts in May 2024

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕