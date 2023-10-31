Bruce Springsteen 2024: How to get tickets and venues he's playing in Ireland

Don’t worry if you can’t make it up to Dublin, as The Boss will be travelling to four counties around Ireland with his 2024 World Tour.What is Bruce Springsteen coming to Ireland? Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be returning to Ireland in May 2024 with four concert dates on the island.

What dates will he be performing? Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will take to the stage at Boucher Road in Belfast on 9 May, Nowlan Park in Kilkenny on 12 May, Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on 16 May and Croke Park in Dublin on 19 May.

The concerts are part of a 22-date stadium run across Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe, that start in Cardiff on 5 May and finishes in London on 25 July. When do tickets go on sale? Tickets for all the venues go on sale Monday, 6 November at 8AM. You can purchase tickets here.

There will only be one general sale, so people don’t need presale codes or specific links to get in line to buy tickets to the gigs. Where can I buy tickets to see Bruce Springsteen? You can purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster website:

How many tickets can you purchase? Ticketmaster confirmed that there is a ticket limit of nine for Bruce Springsteen’s 2024 concerts. They stated: “Please adhere to published ticket limits. Persons who exceed the ticket limit may have any or all of their orders and tickets cancelled without notice by Ticketmaster at its discretion. This includes orders associated with the same name, e-mail address, billing address, credit card number or other information.”Join our new WhatsApp community! Click this LINK to receive your daily dose of RSVP Live content.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSTALKFM: Bruce Springsteen confirms return to Ireland in 2024The Boss will take his show to Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin next May

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band back to Ireland in 2024 with four showsThe Boss and his legendary band will play Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin in May

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: Bruce Springsteen confirms dates in four Irish cities for 2024Bruce Springsteen confirms dates in four Irish cities for 2024

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕

ENTERTAINMENTIE: Bruce Springsteen announces Dublin, Belfast, Cork and Kilkenny gigs in May 2024He's back sooner than we thought, but it seems like The Boss can't stay away from Ireland for too long.Despite postponing a run of dates in the US this summer...

Source: entertainmentIE | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Bruce Springsteen announces four gigs in Ireland next yearTickets will go on sale next Monday for the concerts in May 2024

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Springsteen looks set for single Croke Park date in 2024New Jersey rocker will bring E Street Band to Ireland for several gigs

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕