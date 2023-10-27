Bruce And Kris Jenner File For Divorce After 23 Years Of Marriage

The divorce was made official yesterday.Citing “irreconcilable differences”, Kris filed for divorce yesterday at a Los Angeles court. The news comes 11 monthsKris and Bruce pictured holding hands earlier this year

“They both did it together,” a source close to the family said in relation to the divorce. “It’s all done and no drama or messiness. They worked out all details over the last few months.” Bruce (64) and Kris (58) married in 1991 and are parents to two daughters, Kendall (18) and Kylie (17). According toThe couple announced their split in October of last year but court papers have revealed that they parted ways in June 2013.

