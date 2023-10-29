Brother of man who lay dead in boarded up house for 20 years tells of heartache

The brother of a man who lay dead in a boarded up house for over 20 years has spoken of the family’s heartache.

READ MORE: Man whose body lay undiscovered in Cork house for over 20 years likely to have had a 'peaceful death', inquest hears “He left school at 15 years of age and went into the printing trade, but he always wanted to travel and see the world, and that’s what he did.

Council worker Paul O’Donoghue told the inquest: “I could see a bed in the middle of the floor. I then saw the shape of legs under the duvet, and a coat laid on top. I realised it was a human body.” “They rang the guards in Cork and Noreen went down too but there were no leads at all. They tried every avenue going. headtopics.com

“Little did they know he was lying inside.” He added: “If someone tells you they believe someone has moved back to England you believe them.

