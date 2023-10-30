Broncos shock NFL champion Chiefs while Niners fall to Bengals

RUSSELL WILSON THREW three touchdown passes to lead Denver in a stunning 24-9 upset of reigning NFL champion Kansas City on Sunday while the San Francisco 49ers dropped another shocker to Cincinnati.

“The focus was really on this game,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “We did the things you do when you win – we were plus-four in the turnover battle, we rushed the ball better than they did, defensively we did a fantastic job.”

"This one meant a lot," Wilson said. "Winning matters. There have been a lot of tough times over the years here with the Chiefs." "Wasn't good enough," Mahomes said. "Obviously the turnovers but the execution in general. They did a good job against us with their defense."The Cincinnati Bengals, meanwhile, delivered their own upset with a 31-17 triumph at San Francisco.

Cincinnati’s defenders intercepted two Brock Purdy passes and recovered a Purdy fumble as the Niners’ losing skid hit three games. San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey’s streak of games with a touchdown reached 17 to match Lenny Moore’s NFL record run.Jalen Hurts threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns, completing 29-of-38 passes as the Eagles reached 7-1.