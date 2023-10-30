Brokers hit out at insurers as consumers without flood cover left to suffer

Insurance brokers have called on the government to provide more comprehensive insurance cover for households and businesses in the wake of Storm Babet.

The latest severe weather even has prompted more criticism of the insurance industry over the lack of provisions for some homes and businesses in Midleton, Co Cork and other areas, who have been unable to get cover due to persistent flooding in recent years.

Met Éireann extend Status Yellow warning bringing flood risk this bank holidayMet Éireann has issued Status Yellow rain warnings for thirteen counties over the Halloween bank holiday weekend. The warnings indicate heavy rain, along with saturated ground conditions, leading to potential flooding Read more ⮕

Flood warnings in south and east of countryHome and business-owners in the east and south are being warned of an increased risk of flooding overnight Read more ⮕

Wet weather to continue next week after flooding in CorkCork City Council’s flood assessment team reviews forecasted super spring tides which are expected to result in ‘significant tidal flooding’ in low-lying areas of Cork city centre Read more ⮕

