British-born Irish face acceptance challenges in Ireland

Morag Prunty, also known as Kate Kerrigan, has written a play examining the difficulty the British-born Irish face being accepted in Ireland. Although a haven for seekers of anonymity, London is also a place where identity can be important. Many who moved to England’s capital from Ireland over the years strived to keep theirs. But what about those Irish people who moved in the other direction? They are us and yet, to some, they are not. At least that is how some have been made to feel.

Morag Prunty and I are sitting in the back garden of her family home in north London, where she grew up. We were originally meant to meet on Monday, but she had a fall on the way and injured her arm. No luck of the Irish there. Four days later, her arm in a sling, we’re sipping tea outside in the September sun





