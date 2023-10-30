British Airways Passenger Arrested After Attempting To Open Exit Door Mid-Flight

An intoxicated female passenger on a British Airways flight from Heathrow to Boston, had to be restrained this evening after attempting to open an exit door mid-flight.
Officials said Flight 213 was ten thousand feet in the air having departed from London at 11.57am GMT, when the passenger forcefully tried to open the door. MSP Troopers awaiting British Airways flight at Logan on which passenger has been restrained. We will confirm more when possible.Police said that the unnamed women “in her thirties” was “intoxicated” and confirmed that there were no known links to terrorism at this time.
Investigation determines passenger was intoxicated, tried to open EXIT door, not cockpit door. No known nexus to terrorism at this time.Shortly before the plane touched down, the airline released a statement saying the flight crew had alerted the police to an “unruly customer” on board. headtopics.com
The statement reads: “Our crew have requested that police meet the flight in Boston due to an unruly customer on board.“We do not tolerate abusive behaviour.” Despite the incident, the plane landed safely in Boston thirty minutes ahead of schedule and the woman is currently being interviewed along with several members of crew and eye-witnesses.
