British aid worker among seven killed in Israeli air strike in Gaza

A British national was among seven aid workers killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza, the World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity has said. Seven aid workers from the United Kingdom, Australia, Poland, dual citizens of the US and Canada, and Palestinian were killed while travelling in a deconflicted zone, WCK said in a statement. The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said on Tuesday morning that it is “aware” of the report.
READ MORE - Tragic Una, Ciara and Saoirse brought home to Donegal for burial in three wicker coffins A spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports of the death of a British national in Gaza and are urgently seeking further information.” Education Secretary Gillian Keegan told the BBC the Government is “very, very concerned”. She said: “We haven’t had it confirmed yet, but we are very, very concerned by the situation. “We do know that we’ve urged Israel to do more to protect civilians, but also to allow aid to get into Gaz
