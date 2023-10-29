Bringing an 18th century home in Brittany back to life: Irish woman captures the soul of historic home

Ruth Ribeaucourt's book chronicles a year in Maison Lescop, an 18th-century house in southwest Brittany, owned by the creative duo behind the Parisian design team Antoinette Poisson
When Ruth Ribeaucourt, née Bradley, moved with her French husband to Provence in 2010, it started an intense love affair with fabrics, that has deepened and enriched her connection to her adopted country.
Upon the move, the Irish ex-Disney publicist discovered the historic treasures of his family’s jacquard ribbon making business dating back to 1864, which led to her starting a jewellery collection inspired by vintage textiles, and sourcing antique fabrics for designers such as Alexander McQueen and Dries Van Noten. headtopics.com
At the same time, she developed a career as a photographer and storyteller, writing about creative people for magazines all over Europe. In 2020, she guest edited a special What Women Create and consequently, a year later, founded a high-spec quarterly magazine Faire, “to celebrate stories of creative lives around the world in an honest, authentic way”.
Her latest project is a book chronicling a year in Maison Lescop, an 18th-century house in Port Louis, a small town in Morbihan, in southwest Brittany, owned by the creative duo behind the Parisian design team Antoinette Poisson. headtopics.com
The couple became fascinated by block and hand-painted printed single sheets, known as domino papers in the 18th century, which were typically used for lining chests, boxes and books and occasionally adorning the walls of intimate rooms. The precursors of wallpaper and before it was known how to make wallpaper rolls, domino papers were often hidden beneath layers of wallpapers hung successively over the centuries.