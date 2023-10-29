Brilliant! Watch As This Dogs Has The Best. Birthday. Ever.

Purchasing the right gift for someone’s birthday can at times be a difficult task, but the owners of this pooch named Maymo managed to ace it.

There is nothing this four-legged guy enjoys more than a good game of fetch and so his humans decided to give him the best birthday surprise ever. 100 balls were dropped into the middle of the dining room floor for Maymo alone to play with, his reaction is absolutely adorable.

As the video description reads: “It doesn’t take long for this cute dog to pounce on his gifts, running wildly through the sea of balls with reckless abandon, until he tires himself out from all the excitement, falling fast asleep next to his sister Penny on the carpet”. headtopics.com

