Brighton secure top spot in Group B with late winner against Marseille

JOAO PEDRO MADE sure Brighton avoided the inconvenience of a Europa League play-off as his superb strike made sure the Seagulls edged Marseille to the top of Group B with a 1-0 victory. Brazilian Pedro crashed in an 89th-minute winner to continue Brighton’s dream first European campaign. Ireland striker Evan Ferguson came on in the 64th minute of the game. He found a pocket of space in the box but the Irishman could not keep his shot down.
Moments later Pedro notched his sixth goal of the competition with an emphatic finish from just inside the box into the top corner after collecting the ball from Gross. Roberto De Zerbi, desperate to avoid an extra round, jumped into a section of the home fans to the side of his technical areas as the Amex erupted. The 1993 European Cup winners, Marseille, struck the post and the bar through Jonathan Clauss and Amine Harit – and they will now face one of the Champions League third-placed finishers – Galatasaray, Lens, Braga, Benfica, Feyenoord, AC Milan, Young Boys or Shakhtar Donetsk – while Brighton skip straight to the last 1
