Bride starts debate after asking pregnant bridesmaid to stop cradling baby bump

A bride started a huge debate after she asked whether it was unreasonable to ask her pregnant bridesmaid to not cradle her baby bump in the wedding photos.

While her bump as “easily accommodated” into the dress, an issue arose during the photos in-between the ceremony and reception. “Kate’s belly was easily accommodated into the dress style because it had quite a flowy skirt with a fitted bust.

“In one of the first photos I noticed Kate was deliberately holding her belly so it was really obvious in the fabric of her dress (think basically every maternity shoot photo ever taken).” She said that she had to remind her a “few more times” before the end of the wedding party photos, but didn’t think it was much of an issue.“I was away for a week on our honeymoon and when I got back I hadn’t heard from Kate, despite texting her, and we usually talk every couple of days. headtopics.com

“Now I’m annoyed because I paid a lot of money for a wedding photo shoot, not maternity pics. But I don’t know, am I the asshole?”“Those are your wedding photos, and there is absolutely no reason someone should be deliberately showing off their ‘baby bump’ to take away from the bride in a photo.A different person added:

