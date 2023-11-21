Bride Gets Revenge on Mother-in-Law Who Wore Same Dress to Wedding

A bride has taken sweet revenge on her mother-in-law who turned up to her wedding in her same white dress. The woman, who is not a fan of traditional weddings or dresses, shared her story on Reddit, saying: "My mother-in-law hated me from the moment we met - think evangelical Catholic meets goth atheist. I moved in with her son and had a baby without getting married and she truly believed I was the devil incarnate sent to draw her baby boy into the depths of hell.

" She continued: "I never cared about getting married. I felt weddings were a waste of money. I'd rather have a boat or a new motorbike, but it was important to my husband, so I agreed, on the condition that it was not a church wedding." She also revealed how her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law insisted on being part of every aspect of the wedding planning, including dress shopping, despite her dislike for traditional wedding attire. "So, my mum, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother, and his wife all traipsed along with me to marvel at the sight of me in a dres





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

“You’re a Scumbag”: Runaway Irish Groom Gets Confronted On-Air By Jilted Bride’s AuntThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

PJ Gallagher gets emotional as he opens up about his late mother and upbringingPJ opened up about his late mum on tonight's Late Late Show and had to hold back tears as he spoke about the struggles she went through with alcohol as he grew up

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Bride-to-be sheds half her dress size in 16 weeks in time for weddingBy her wedding day, Sophie had got her weight down to 11 stone and wore a size 12 wedding dress

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Maid of honour carried bride’s dying dog down the aisleThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

Bride starts debate after asking pregnant bridesmaid to stop cradling baby bumpThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

This Dublin groom surprised his bride with the best first dance everThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »