Brianna Parkins on true crime podcasts: Who gets to tell the stories?

The rise of “amateur” true crime podcasts - ie those hosted by people who are not journalists - such as Like My Favourite Murder and Casefile saw ethical concerns begin to pop up. These types of podcasts usually didn’t do any extra reporting or speak to people involved, with details of the crime gleaned from previous reports, books and documentaries and discussed.

These questions are top of mind this week as two high-profile court cases concerning the violent killings of two Irish citizens dominate front pages. A quick search for, yielded a half a dozen podcasts and a magazine article titled “Molly Martens Corbett Isn’t Perfect. But Does That Mean She’s a Murderer?”’s accused murderer is the subject of daily podcasts covering court proceedings, there are countless articles and court reporter stand-ups on the nightly news.

Amateur true crime content creators have been accused of retraumatising communities and frustrating police efforts in order to document their own insensitive and often erratic sleuthing online. The Atlantic described Redditors descending on the University of Idaho after the murder of four students as “the gross spectacle of murder fandom”.’s disappearance saw the murder of a young woman turn into a digital “who-dunnit” as creators filmed attempts to find her for internet clout.

Some would say there’s a line between true crime as entertainment and crime reporting. The latter is a simple matter of telling the public the facts of a case and court proceedings. But court journalists often write books after trial about a case they covered in depth and receive cash for it. There’s also the podcasts and documentaries and drama miniseries on which they consult. Shocking headlines with graphic or poignant details of crime are the bread and butter of the news business.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTEBUSINESS: Revolut doubles financial crime headcount since 2021Online bank Revolut claims to have successfully prevented more than €220m in potential fraud in the last 12 months.

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Irish businesses unprepared for white collar crime6 in 10 business leaders feel legislation for corporate crime is not sufficient, new data shows

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Standalone stalking and non-fatal strangulation offences come into forceNew crime law includes longer maximum sentences for assaults of gardaí and hospital staff

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Irish Journalism Awards: The Irish Times has 37 nominees shortlistedEntries are spread across a range of categories including arts, business, crime, foreign affairs coverage, news, investigative and politics

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: New offences and tougher sentences for domestic violence come into forceNew offences and tougher sentences for domestic violence, attacks on Gardaí and organised crime come into force today.

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Tougher sentences for domestic violence becomes lawTougher sentences for domestic violence as well as organised and serious crime become law from today. Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the new legislation is part of Government policy to tackle domestic, sexual, gender-based and gangland violence.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕