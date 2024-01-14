Brian Toomey: From Jockey to Trainer

Having baffled the medics by recovering from a fall that almost claimed his life, Brian Toomey has embarked on a new career as a trainer. Five days before Christmas, on a cold, deserted Wednesday evening at Kempton Park, Wake Up Harry cruised into the straight, travelling more smoothly than any other horse in the race.

If you knew nothing about Wake Up Harry you would have called him the winner two furlongs from home, but low grade horses sometimes have quirks and holes, and his young trainer couldn’t believe what he was seeing – not without doubt. “He’s got two big wide eyes on him and he’s always looking behind,” says Brian Toomey. “If he’s not on a going day, the 12 apostles wouldn’t get him home.” A furlong out Wake Up Harry hit the front and couldn’t find a way to lose. His owner, Harry Redknapp, was sitting in a Sky Sports studio in Anfield covering a Carabao Cup match. Liverpool had just gone one up against West Ham





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dublin cruise to victory over Westmeath in Walsh Cup openerDublin had a comfortable win over Westmeath in the Walsh Cup opener, with 14 different scorers. Dublin's new midfielder Brian Hayes scored 1-2 on his debut.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Conor McGregor's Rise to Sporting Stardom in IrelandConor McGregor achieved a hallowed status in Irish public life by becoming the first two-weight world champion in the history of the UFC. He was voted RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year, succeeding Irish sporting legends like Katie Taylor and Brian O'Driscoll. However, McGregor did not enjoy unanimous approval in his home country.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Gardaí investigate fatal stabbing of man in west DublinA man in his 30s died from stab wounds sustained during an assault in Dublin. The victim, identified as Kevin Walsh, was well known to gardaí. The incident occurred in an apartment in Lucan and the victim was taken to Connolly Hospital where he later passed away.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Singer Imelda May reveals her father's unique wakeImelda May shares that her father's wake included dressing him in a clown suit and transporting his remains in a horse and cart adorned with balloons and clown pictures.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Irish Agri-Tech Start-Up Utilizes AI to Improve Agricultural Land EvaluationProveye, an Irish agri-tech start-up, is using AI technology to evaluate agricultural land and provide accurate information on crop yields, soil health, and productivity. This enables farmers to make informed decisions and improve their farms' profitability and sustainability.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Declutter Your Wardrobe: Expert Tips for a Fresh StartJanuary may technically be early for spring cleaning, but it is all about a new beginning. There’s nothing more satisfying than clearing the decks after the indulgence of Christmas: whether it’s through the clothes you wear (see our guide to low-maintenance outfits to ease you into January here) or how you store them. Undoubtedly, now is the best time to declutter your wardrobe. If this sounds like your idea of hell (we hear you) then the experts are on hand to offer some worthy advice. First things first: stop being in denial about what you actually use

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »