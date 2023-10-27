Brian Dowling was 'traumatised' by abuse he & Arthur faced for becoming parents

Brian Dowling and husband Arthur Gourounlian are the proud and happy parents to their little girl Blake Maria Rose, who they welcomed via surrogacy in September 2022.

They opened up about the homophobic abuse, with Brian sharing that he felt "traumatised" by the vile language that was leveraged against them. Initially, Brian spoke about a very dark time he faced at the age of 23, after winning Big Brother, when his phone number was leaked.

"I was so scared, but then we but forward having a child on social media, and I never really experienced homophobia and I'm really lucky. I know a lot of people in Ireland still receive homophobia to this day, it's prevalent, you see it online and you call it out when you can," he said on The Ray D'Arcy Show. headtopics.com

We were accused of grooming our child... Arthur was called a nonce and Arthur didn't know what a nonce was!" "It is the worst thing to be called. It's homophobia, it is ignorance. I was traumatised from that. Now, I can talk about it, because I feel like i have dealt with it, but you don't really deal with it, you just push on."

Arthur led the story, telling the listeners that as a couple, they often argue playfully about how exactly the moment happened, but what they can certainly agree on is that it was in a London nightclub on 2002, with Arthur then unaware of Brian's Big Brother fame. headtopics.com

"I had just broke up with someone that day, I had just arrived to the UK and thought 'it's not going to work, let's just break up,' so he was upset and he left, I was on my own, I didn't even speak English. Then I was going to go home and this song came on," reflected Arthur.

