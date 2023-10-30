Brian Dowling on parental rights: 'Arthur could take my daughter away from me'

He and his husband Arthur Gourounlian welcomed their daughter Blake last year, who was carried by Brian's sister Aoife as a surrogate.Read more:Brendan Courtney put his hat in the ring for 9am radio slot two weeks after Ryan Tubridy's departure

In the event of a marriage breakdown, Arthur would be within his rights to take Blake away, said Brian as he explained how "scary" the thought of that is. "When it comes to legal rights – I’m so vulnerable here in Ireland," Brian told the Independent. "If our relationship was to break down, Arthur could take my daughter away from me, and that’s scary. Aoife is considered Blake’s legal mother. Not her biological mother, because we used an egg donor, but she would potentially have more rights than me… It’s the oddest thing. And Aoife doesn’t want to have her name on Blake’s birth cert as her legal anything.

“If something was to happen to us – if there was a drama, or Arthur wanted to be a dick, or our marriage broke down, then…” Brian and Arthur have recently launched their book together, Modern Family. In it, they reveal that Arthur was the sperm donor for Blake as they discovered that Brian is sadly infertile. headtopics.com

“This is the one thing that I still struggle with," said Brian. "It’s so personal, because I never want this to cast doubt on any aspect of me being Blake’s father. And when it’s out there, it’s almost like I’m doubting my relationship with my daughter, and that’s totally not the case.

“I wrote two or three versions – it was out and it was in, then it was out again – and then I decided to leave it in, because it’s the truth. We’ve been so honest about everything in our lives – I felt like me not putting this in, it’s not right. headtopics.com

