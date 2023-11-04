Brendan O'Carroll talks about his marriage and Mrs Brown's Boys

Golf, sex and writing are three things that make Brendan O’Carroll a very happy man. The Mrs Brown’s Boys creator – who lives in Florida with wife Jennifer Gibney – says he has achieved everything he has ever wanted in life, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to slow down any time soon. He and Jenny work, live and travel together, so that must come with pros and cons. Brendan told RSVP Live: "Jenny and I are a normal couple, we are not The Waltons by any stretch of the imagination.
She is my muse, she is my inspiration and she makes me better. I am a better man with her and I am a better writer with her. Apart from that, she can be a b****. I’m saying this while she sits across the room from me!" Being in a wig and dress while working on Mrs Brown’s Boys, Brendan was never worried that might take the sexiness out of their marriage. He laughs: "We are not at home going 'Who’s your mammy? Who’s your mammy?' Mrs Brown never leaves the theatre, trust me. Even at the end of a show when everyone is kissing each other, I go over to Jenny to kiss her and we both think it’s too weird." There has been a backlash online over men wearing dresses and wigs, but Brendan has never been worried this might “cancel” Mrs. Brown’s Boys. He said: "I don’t see the comments
Ireland Headlines
