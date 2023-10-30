Brendan Courtney put himself forward for Ryan Tubridy's former 9am radio slot

Brendan has been one of the frontrunners to step into the slot after the news broke that Ryan Tubridy would not be returning to RTE in August.

The fashion designer and TV presenter has covered the slot on and off since Ryan was taken off the radio in June, in the midst of the RTE payment scandal. Read more:Daniel O'Donnell opens up about his connection to Sinead O'Connor: 'We were an unlikely pair'He has shared that he approached the head of radio in RTE and made his pitch, after waiting "about two weeks" from the time Ryan's departure from the station was announced.

"So what I did - and I haven't told anybody this - I did go to the head of radio and I said: 'I want to put my hat in the ring'," he told the Mail on Sunday. "I've been covering for two years. "I think people have gotten to know me and like me. Many times I've been told people notice when I do the show because it goes well, and I'm a little bit of a breath of fresh air. That's the phrase they use." headtopics.com

According to the bookies, it was Brendan and Oliver Callan who were the favourites to take over the 9am slot permanently but no one has been announced by RTE yet."I do know Ryan, and I'm terribly fond of him, and he's only ever been really generous to me," he said. "We've had a couple of texts.

"When it all happened, I just wanted to wish him well and I know the horrible situation this is for him to be in."Join our new WhatsApp community! Click this LINK to receive your daily dose of RSVP Live content. We also treat our community members to wonderful competitions, promotions, along with great stories. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. headtopics.com

Ryan Seacrest says the sweetest thing about ex Julianne’s weddingThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

“I felt like I couldn’t speak”: Lottie Ryan opens up on spiking experienceRadio presenter Lottie Ryan has opened up about her experience getting spiked in Dublin on a night out. Read more ⮕

Ryan Tubridy shares update after his mother is hospitalisedRyan Tubridy has shared an update after his mum was rushed to hospital. The broadcaster revealed his mum was taken to hospital following a 'bit of a fall'. Read more ⮕

Ryan Tubridy fights back tears as he reunites with iconic Toy Show starsRyan Tubridy presents his last ever Late Late Show tonight and it's already off to an emotional start after the host reunited with Toy Show legends. Read more ⮕

Kaley Cuoco’s Husband Ryan Sweeting Threw Her A Very Cute Surprise Birthday PartyThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

‘Like so many other people in Ireland’ Ryan Tubridy tests positive for Covid-19 virusRyan Tubridy tests positive for Covid-19 virus Read more ⮕