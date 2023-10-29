Breda O'Brien: Decriminalise drugs? We haven’t even learned how to handle our drink

with tongue only slightly in cheek, says that the reputation of the Irish as “drunken and combative” dates from Plato’s description of Celts.

Along with our love of alcohol comes stigma for those who realise they have a problem with drink. The beautifully written, painfully honest and often moving Irish Times seriesIrish adults were significantly more likely than adults in the US to have experienced an adverse childhood experience from adults’ drinking

We are also truly, madly, deeply in denial about the harm to children. When we talk about children and young people in relation to drink, it is often focused either on delaying children’s drinking or problematic drinking among teenagers and young adults. Most of us don’t want to look at the harm inflicted on children by adults’ drinking or, if we do, we picture areas of poverty and deprivation. Yet there are as many tears in leafy suburbs about problem drinking as there are anywhere else. headtopics.com

That’s an awful lot of pain and sorrow washing around. No wonder we try to drown it in alcohol and, increasingly, with other substances. It’s a long way from the notion that we are just always up for a laugh and a good night out. It also shows how counterproductive shame and blame are. If people are self-medicating childhood trauma, they need adequately resourced support services and their children need them perhaps even more to break the cycle.

Few teachers are adequately trained to deal with children’s suffering but most teachers want that training. It enables people to see that challenging behaviour is often signalling distress. However, teachers cannot shoulder yet another societal burden without receiving support, not to mention renewed funding for our overburdened Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services. And teachers have family members with alcohol use disorders, too, or may struggle themselves. headtopics.com

Big win for developers as O’Brien scraps ‘use it or lose it’ penaltyThe Department of Housing will now not introduce a clause to strip developers of planning permission to build homes on land that they fail to develop in the new Planning and Development Bill Read more ⮕

Dogs and children exposed to sewage 'flowing' into Cork park after heavy rainA local Labour representative described the situation as an urgent public health risk Read more ⮕

Met Éireann: Unsettled bank holiday weekend of fog, heavy showers, thunderstormsThe Irish National Meteorological Service Met Éireann are predicting thunderstorms, heavy rain and foggy starts to the mornings across the October bank holiday weekend Read more ⮕

Ireland weather: Status Yellow warnings issued with possible floodingMet Éireann issues alerts for eight counties across country, with heavy rain forecast Read more ⮕

Status Yellow weather warnings issued with possible floodingMet Éireann issues alerts for eight counties across country, with heavy rain forecast Read more ⮕

Victoria Road will try to mark Aidan O’Brien’s return to Australia with Cox Plate gloryDoncaster has to pass 7.30 morning inspection ahead of Diego Velazquez lining up in Futurity Read more ⮕