Breaking the Silence: Tackling the Stigma of Pelvic Floor Dysfunction

It is estimated that one in three women aged between 24 and 83 experience bladder leaks , a statistic that would shock most of us because this topic is not often spoken about publicly.

The Galway-based physiotherapist, who founded International Pelvic Physiotherapy Management and Home Pelvic Routines, says we can train these muscles to get stronger. What is the pelvic floor? If you imagine the area of your body, between your waist and your legs, that is the pelvis. It’s a large circular shaped bone, one of the largest in the body. The area underneath the pelvis is the pelvic floor. These are a group of muscles that are very important.

The bowel is also affected by pelvic floor dysfunction – you may have uncontrollable wind, seepage, soiling, or feeling like you’re not fully emptying the bowel. Training There is one exercise that women can do while sitting that will take just one minute. We call this exercise the PFX, the pelvic floor exercise. Tighten the area around the back passage, as if you are trying to hold in wind.

You’ll always have to empty your bladder, but once it is empty, you can have a drink of 250ml straight away, then try to store it. That’s called a bladder cycle of empty, fill and store. Obviously it may not always be possible depending on your schedule, like if you have a long car journey, but do try.

