Brazilian man accused of leasing properties for organised prostitution refused bail

A Brazilian man accused of leasing properties around Ireland for organised prostitution and sexual exploitation of vulnerable women has been refused bail after a court heard claims he was “a member of a major criminal organisation”. Ilamar Rodrigues Ribeiro, 52, with no fixed address in Ireland, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Thursday by detectives from the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.
It follows a “multi-jurisdictional” investigation, with 1,500 exhibits, and was predicated on the allegations of two women who allegedly came forward. Judge Anthony Halpin heard they made complaints to gardaí who believe Mr Ribeiro had a “vital role”. He is accused of 16 offences between 2017 and 2020. Six counts were for deception by allegedly leasing six properties for his own gain in Ballymahon, Co. Longford; Kildare Town; Tullow, Co Carlow; Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim; and Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon; and in Roscommon Town. Eight were for using bills or Italian passports in other names as false instruments to secure leases. The final two were money laundering charges
