Brave young woman undergoes further surgery after street attack

A brave young woman who was left blind in one eye after a horrific street attack has undergone further surgery on her eye. Alanna Quinn Idris, 19, was left with life-changing injuries following the assault including a ruptured eyeball, broken cheekbone and a shattered tooth in the attack which happened on December 30, 2021 in Ballyfermot, Dublin.

Brave Alanna, who has already undergone several big procedures since the incident, has gone under the knife again at the Royal Victoria Eye and Ear Hospital, according to her dad Ahmed. Despite numerous reconstructive surgeries, she has lost vision permanently in her right eye as a result of the attack. In his latest tweet on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Ahmed posted a photo of Alanna recovering in hospital with a large bandage over her eye. He wrote: "Had another surgery yesterday. Fat was taken from stomach to reconstruct the eye socket which has sunken in.





Young man involved in attack that caused permanent vision loss to be sentencedA young man involved in an attack in which a young woman lost vision permanently in one eye will be sentenced next month. Alanna Quinn Idris was hit in the face with the saddle of an electric scooter by a male during an attack by four youths on her and a friend on the Ballyfermot Road on December 30, 2021. Ms Quinn Idris, then aged 17, was knocked unconscious and left with a shattered tooth, broken cheekbone, and a ruptured eyeball. Despite numerous reconstructive surgeries, she has lost vision permanently in her right eye as a result of the attack.

