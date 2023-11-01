Bradley Whitford posts powerful tribute to his 'kind' friend Matthew Perry

Despite launching to critical acclaim in 2006, the show only lasted for one season (you can read about the reasons for this And yet, though the series was short-lived, Perry left a big impression on Whitford, with the latter writing a lengthy tribute to the late actor on his Instagram page.In the post, Whitford describes how funny Perry was on set and how he was"a fountain of light with a huge capacity for darkness"."Matthew Perry made me laugh. Hard.

"Without substances, Matt had a huge, open heart and a pyrotechnical, joyous brain. I think the most beautiful parts of Matt made him the most vulnerable to the monster that he would have to fight for the rest of his life."Matt was full of contradictions. He was hilariously self deprecating and insecure and wildly self confident. He was a fountain of light with a huge capacity for darkness. He was profoundly blessed and terribly cursed.

"I want his parents to know that Matt was kind. Not just to his costar. To everyone. To honor Matt, I hope we can continue the work that mattered most to him: to open our hearts to so many who share his vulnerabilities, to encourage them to get the help they need, and to give them the love and the support they deserve.

"I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to work with Matt, to spend some precious time with him, and most of all, to be his friend."Accompanying Whitford's post is a clip of the pair together joking around during an interview to promote Studio 60. You can watch that video here:2 days ago

