Brad Pitt's biggest movie is among the movies on TV tonight

Not as many spooky movies on the TV tonight, but plenty of other options to choose from...There were seven of these? Good lord...Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt headline this remake of the classic western. It is the definition of mediocre.One of the best looking movies ever made, even without Ryan Gosling and Ana De Armas among the cast.

Our main pick for tonight is World War Z, the biggest box office hit of Brad Pitt's career. A huge action horror zombie epic, Pitt plays a scientist who has to travel the world to attempt to find the source and a potential cure to a disease that is killing off and then reanimating the vast majority of the human population. If you miss it tonight, World War Z is available to rent on Google Play, Sky Store and Rakuten TV in Ireland and the UK right now.

