Boyzone and Westlife stars invest in Chorley FC

Boyzone stars Keith Duffy and Shane Lynch and Westlife's Brian McFadden have confirmed they have bought into football team, Chorley FC. The trio have finally confirmed they have invested in the non-league club after months of speculation. Announcing the news on his social media, Chorley FC wrote: “The trio were joined by a group of our shareholders to sign on the dotted line, to cement their involvement with the club.

” Jeff Clarke, Commercial Director, said: "We were thrilled to welcome Shane, Keith and Brian back to the Chorley Group Victory Park Stadium once again for Non-League Day. READ MORE: Westlife and Boyzone stars spotted at Chorley FC game as talks to represent club heat up “Their presence not only added excitement on the day but also helped to shine that extra bit of spotlight on raising awareness on World Down Syndrome Day and Prostate Cancer UK, two causes very close to our hearts and particularly our manager, Andy Preec

