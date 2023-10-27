Boyce screamer sees Derry win at Cork

A SCREAMER FROM Ronan Boyce was a fitting winner to clinch European football for Derry City and leave Cork City staring into a relegation play-off.
A fourth clean sheet on the spin completes a clean sweep of four League wins over Cork this season and guarantees a Europa Conference League qualification spot for next year. Advertisement Three sections of Turner’s Cross were closed as punishment for an incident at the FAI Cup semi-final and that contributed to a season-low crowd of 1,868.
Ruairí Keating entered the game in a three-way tie at the top of the golden-boot standings and he had the ball in the Derry net in the 34th minute. Damien Mac Graith’s whistle had already sounded, however, as Cian Bargary hadn’t kept the ball in play before his pull-back. headtopics.com
Derry gave a statement of intent on the restart with Michael Duffy’s volley cannoning off the post within a minute from a Paul McMullan cross. Danny Mullen should’ve made it safe when in one-on-one but his miss left it open for some stoppage-time drama.