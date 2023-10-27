– Boy Band Star Opens Up About Wedding Day

magazine, which has published exclusive pictures of the wedding, that he was taken aback by his beautiful bride in her Stephanie Allin gown.“When I saw Georgia, I couldn’t really take it,” he explained. “My legs shook. It was the most amazing view I’ve ever seen”.

The singer and his other half, who is a former Miss England, got married at St Mary’s Priory Church in Malton, Yorkshire, earlier this month. They have been together for five years.acneHolly Willoughby considering a move abroad after ‘year from hell’

Read more:

Herdotie »

Gossip Girl Star and Singer Welcome Baby Boy!The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

The greatest band on the planet, ABBA, has FINALLY reunited to performThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

James Morgan on injury woes: 'I've got titanium anchors in my wrist'Armagh and Crossmaglen defender James Morgan opens up on his triple injury blow Read more ⮕

The Beatles releasing brand new music with all four band members for final timeThe Beatles releasing brand new music with all four band members for final time Read more ⮕

Garda Band costs taxpayer to tune of €3 millionThe troupe's engagements included performances at a Golden Years tea party in Rathcoole and a summer camp in Sligo Read more ⮕

The Beatles releasing new music with all four band members for final timeIt has been over 50 years since The Beatles released new music, with their previous final track recording involving all four members being Read more ⮕