Boxer Willie Limond Passes Away After Suspected Seizure

Limond, 45, enjoyed a highly successful career, winning 42 of his 48 fights, with 13 of those victories coming with a knockout. He won the EBU European Union super featherweight title, the Commonwealth lightweight and super-lightweight titles, and the British super-lightweight title during his career.

Limond, who last fought against fellow countryman Ricky Burns in September, was set to face Joe Laws in his comeback fight in Glasgow on May 3. And the world of boxing took to social media to pay tribute with Curtis Woodhouse saying: "Absolutely devastated to hear the news of the passing of Willie Limond, a great fighter and a great man. We stayed in touch after our fight and always had a laugh together. Absolutely gutted. Rest In Peace champ."St.

Boxer Willie Limond Passing Away Seizure Career Titles Comeback Fight

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boxer Willie Limond dies aged 45 after suffering seizure while drivingLimond suffered a suspected seizure last week and was in critical condition in hospital but it has now been confirmed he has passed away

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Former British champion boxer Willie Limond dead at 45It's man stuff

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

Impaire Et Passe and Willie Mullins prevail in narrow Aintree Hurdle after stewards inquiryHenry De Bromhead’s Bob Olinger was beaten by just a nose while Langer Dan was a short head back in third

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Willie Mullins heaps praise on Paul Townend ahead of FairyhouseGalopin Des Champs’ second Gold Cup win means Townend has won four of the last six renewals

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Broadhurst aiming to qualify for Olympics as UK boxerIrish former world champion boxer Amy Broadhurst looks set for a sensational switch to representing the United Kingdom in a bid to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Mister Policeman continues successful week for Willie Mullins and Paul TownendThe star came out on top in the Grade Three glory in the Pierce Molony Memorial Novice Chase at Thurles

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »