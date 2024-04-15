Boxer Willie Limond Passes Away After Suspected Seizure

Limond, 45, enjoyed a highly successful career, winning 42 of his 48 fights, with 13 of those victories coming with a knockout. He won the EBU European Union super featherweight title, the Commonwealth lightweight and super-lightweight titles, and the British super-lightweight title during his career.
Limond, who last fought against fellow countryman Ricky Burns in September, was set to face Joe Laws in his comeback fight in Glasgow on May 3. And the world of boxing took to social media to pay tribute with Curtis Woodhouse saying: "Absolutely devastated to hear the news of the passing of Willie Limond, a great fighter and a great man. We stayed in touch after our fight and always had a laugh together. Absolutely gutted. Rest In Peace champ."St.
Boxer Willie Limond Passing Away Seizure Career Titles Comeback Fight
Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »
Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Broadhurst aiming to qualify for Olympics as UK boxerIrish former world champion boxer Amy Broadhurst looks set for a sensational switch to representing the United Kingdom in a bid to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »