Bowel cancer screening urged for people aged 59-69

People aged between 59 and 69 are being urged to avail of the bowel cancer screening test after it emerged it is one of the most common forms of the disease. To mark Bowel Cancer Awareness Month, the HSE is highlighting its free national screening programme. It is known screening can prevent cancer from developing and help find the disease before symptoms start. According to the HSE, bowel is the second most common of all cancers in men in Ireland and the third in women.

Every year around 3,000 people are referred on through bowel screening to have pre-cancerous growths, known as polyps, removed. Those wishing to take part in the programme can register online and a kit will be sent to their home. Once someone receives the kit the public takes a sample of their poo and sends it in the container to the address given. The results will be received within four weeks

