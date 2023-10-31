’Bottoms’ is a f***ed-up cocktail of violence, queer comedy, and feminism

Much of 'Bottoms' feels like it's being improvised and changed on the fly to suit whatever's happening in the scene. The results are frequently chaotic, funny, but when viewed in terms of the entire story, the whole thing lacks cohesion. Of course, it's not really that important. 'Bottoms' is a movie that exists on chaos, with plans coming up on the fly, and kitchen sink reality is a distant memory.

That it does proudly, with its full chest, and without the slightest worry for alienating large parts of the potential audience makes 'Bottoms' a joy to watch. Ayo Edibiri and Rachel Sennott set themselves up early on as a pair of hapless, horny losers out to score some cheerleaders and without the necessary charisma to do so. If this sounds like countless teenage sex comedies, that's kind of the point.

'Bottoms' isn't for everybody, but it's adamantly not trying to be for everybody. Yet for those who get it, it's brilliant. The comedy itself is often haywire in nature, ricocheting between absurd and knowing to slapstick in a single scene before it's off to the next setup without a moment to let anything breathe or marinate.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Markets Update: Ires leads Irish stocks higher as Eurozone inflation fallsInflation across Europe fell to a two-year low in October

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: BP’s profit falls short as gas trading turns weakerThird quarter profit rebounded from prior period amid stronger performance in oil trading but failed to live up to expectations

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: BP turnover falls short of expectations on ‘weak’ gas tradingOil giant’s earnings were well below last year’s record levels but remain high by historical standards

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: What is Hezbollah, the group backing Hamas?The violence on the frontier between Israel and Lebanon is the deadliest escalation since Hezbollah and the Israeli military fought a major war in 2006.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: True cost of conflict measured in children's livesThe head of the UN's children's agency, UNICEF, has told the UN there are 'rampant grave violations being committed against children' as violence escalates in the Middle East.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕