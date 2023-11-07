Borussia Dortmund Defeats Newcastle United 2-0 in Champions League

Niclas Fullkrug and Julian Brandt scored as Borussia Dortmund defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in the Champions League. Fullkrug's goal in the first half and Brandt's goal in the 79th minute secured the victory for Dortmund. Joelinton missed a chance to equalize for Newcastle. Dortmund now has seven points in Group F, while Newcastle has four. The win was a bounce-back for Dortmund after their 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich.

Newcastle's hopes of advancing in the tournament now rely on getting a positive result against Paris St Germain

