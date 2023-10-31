Boris Johnson didn’t think Covid was a ‘big deal’ in March 2020, inquiry hears

The public inquiry has been set up to examine the UK’s response to and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and to learn lessons for the future Twenty days later, on March 23rd, Mr Johnson ordered the UK into lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.

He conceded that the government got the assessment of the virus “wrong” before it arrived in the country in early 2020. “So I think it was quite rational at that point to think it was a departmental lead and they would continue to inform us as and when required and when it needed more attention. You can see it goes up the agenda in Number 10 as we move through January and into February.

