Boris Johnson asked experts if you could kill Covid by blowing hairdryer up nose

The claims were made by Mr Johnson’s former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, in testimony provided to the Covid Inquiry earlier today, as reported by The Mirror. “That’s what being PM has felt like in this crisis,” Mr Johnson said, according to his former adviser.“He would depress everybody with his Clouseau analogy, by implication offend officials, many of whom had made tremendous efforts in public service, but then swerve real action to solve the problems.

“An ex-girlfriend was making accusations about him in the media. His current girlfriend wanted to finalise the announcement of their engagement.” Mr Cummings alleged that Mr Johnson had demanded that he create a ‘dead cat’ to distract the public from Covid in autumn 2020 – a strategy that uses a shocking announcement to divert media attention away from a certain subject.“By June, he was blaming me for, in his words, ‘bouncing’ him into the first lockdown and saying he should have been the Mayor of Jaws… He wanted to declare Covid ‘over’ even though this would obviously backfire, not just on him but on government credibility generally.

