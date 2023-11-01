Boost for Connacht as Finlay Bealham extends his stay

Connacht coaching director Pete Wilkins says Finlay’s story in moving to Ireland, battling to forge a professional career, and coming through the Connacht ranks and getting Irish recognition is “fantastic”.

Having first moved to Ulster, the home of his grandmother, he come through the Connacht Academy before making his senior debut for Connacht in 2014, and since then has massed some 185 provincial caps. “But we have shown consistently as a club and as a rugby programme that we can improve guys and develop them – not just getting them to become professional rugby players, but to become established internationals. I think that is massive for us in terms of our reputation as a club around the world.”

“He is a bit of character,” says Wilkins. “What you see from him, around games, the training ground and on the television, is a fair reflection. Bealham, Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki return to Connacht next Monday after their World Cup exploits, while for this weekend’s Sportsground fixture against Ulster, Jack Carty, having recovered from a facial injury, is cleared to play.

